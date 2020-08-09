You have permission to edit this article.
Cattarin joins Erck Hotels

Stefan Cattarin recently joined Erck Hotels as the general manager of the Billings Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton at Zoo Drive.

Cattarin has years of experience in hotels and hospitality, and was most recently the meeting and convention sales manager at Visit Billings. In his new role, Cattarin will be part of the success of all Erck Hotels’ Billings properties, including the Hampton Inn by Hilton at Southgate Drive and the Homewood Suites by Hilton at Zoo Drive.

Cattarin may be reached by calling 406-656-7511.

