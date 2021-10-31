Certified backyard bird feeding specialists

Penny Lagerquist and Merle Froslie earned the Certified Backyard Bird Feeding specialist status. Employees must complete extensive training on the hobby of backyard bird feeding, including mastering specialized course materials, reading required books and viewing ornithological videos. The final step is to successfully pass the certification exam. They are employed by Wild Birds Unlimited located at 111 S. 24th St. West of Billings.
