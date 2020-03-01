Chamber awarded for ‘Elections Matter’ initiative

You have free articles remaining.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce was recognized with an award, the Outstanding Chamber Program for its “Elections Matter” initiative. The award was given by the Western Association of Chamber Executives during its annual convention in Portland, Oregon. Chamber president and CEO John Brewer was in attendance to accept the award.
The Elections Matter initiative is led by Daniel Brooks, the chamber’s director of business advocacy, along with two advisory boards (one focused on federal and state policy, the other on local policy) made up of members representing the business community.