The Billings Chamber of Commerce recently announced its board of directors, effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
Executive board:
Brian Brown, First Interstate Bank, chair
Mike Nelson, Northern Hotel, chair elect
Nichole Miles, St. Vincent Healthcare, treasurer/secretary
Patrice Elliott, Stockman Bank, past chair
At-large directors:
Julie Seedhouse, Century 21 Hometown Brokers
Sean Lynch, Pub Station/11:11 Presents/Yellowstone Valley Brewing Company
Jeremy Vannatta, PayneWest Insurance
New board members:
Deborah Potter (Eide Bailly)
Jess Peterson (Western Skies Strategies)
Ex-officio members:
Katy Easton (Downtown Billings)
Chris Kukulski (City of Billings)
Brandon Scala (Valley Credit Union/Chamber Ambassadors)
Additional directors:
Chris Dimock, Elation, Inc.
David Mitchell, Coldwell Banker Commercial CBS
Dave Worstell, Billings Gazette
Ginny Hart, Residence Inn by Marriott
Lenette Kosovich, Rimrock
Kolten Knatterud, Territorial Landworks
Lisa Perry, NorthWestern Energy
Wayne Nelson, Stockman Bank
Ex-officio members:
Steve Arveschoug, Big Sky Economic Development
Greg Upham, Billings School District #2
Dr. Dan Edelman, MSU Billings
Denis Pitman, Yellowstone County Commission
Outgoing board members:
Kris Carpenter (Joy of Living/Sanctuary/Black Dog Coffee House)
Casey McGowan (Trailhead Spirits)
Ex-officio outgoing board members:
Mayor Bill Cole (City of Billings)
Kevin Kooistra (Western Heritage Center/Cultural Partners)