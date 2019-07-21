{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Chamber of Commerce recently announced its board of directors, effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

Executive board:

Brian Brown, First Interstate Bank, chair

Mike Nelson, Northern Hotel, chair elect

Nichole Miles, St. Vincent Healthcare, treasurer/secretary

Patrice Elliott, Stockman Bank, past chair

At-large directors:

Julie Seedhouse, Century 21 Hometown Brokers

Sean Lynch, Pub Station/11:11 Presents/Yellowstone Valley Brewing Company

Jeremy Vannatta, PayneWest Insurance

New board members:

Deborah Potter (Eide Bailly)

Jess Peterson (Western Skies Strategies)

Ex-officio members:

Katy Easton (Downtown Billings)

Chris Kukulski (City of Billings)

Brandon Scala (Valley Credit Union/Chamber Ambassadors)

Additional directors:

Chris Dimock, Elation, Inc.

David Mitchell, Coldwell Banker Commercial CBS

Dave Worstell, Billings Gazette

Ginny Hart, Residence Inn by Marriott

Lenette Kosovich, Rimrock

Kolten Knatterud, Territorial Landworks

Lisa Perry, NorthWestern Energy

Wayne Nelson, Stockman Bank

Steve Arveschoug, Big Sky Economic Development

Greg Upham, Billings School District #2

Dr. Dan Edelman, MSU Billings

Denis Pitman, Yellowstone County Commission

Outgoing board members:

Kris Carpenter (Joy of Living/Sanctuary/Black Dog Coffee House)

Casey McGowan (Trailhead Spirits)

Ex-officio outgoing board members:

Mayor Bill Cole (City of Billings)

Kevin Kooistra (Western Heritage Center/Cultural Partners)

