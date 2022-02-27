 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chloe Mahoney joins West Billings PT

West Billings Physical Therapy is proud to announce that Chloe (Rector) Mahoney, PT, DPT has joined our team. Chloe earned her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Utah in 2021. She is a Billings native and is happy to be practicing in her hometown. Since beginning her career with us in June, she has found special interest in treating orthopedic, neurologic, and vestibular conditions. Chloe can be reached at 406-655-9060 to schedule an appointment.

Breaking News