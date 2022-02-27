West Billings Physical Therapy is proud to announce that Chloe (Rector) Mahoney, PT, DPT has joined our team. Chloe earned her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Utah in 2021. She is a Billings native and is happy to be practicing in her hometown. Since beginning her career with us in June, she has found special interest in treating orthopedic, neurologic, and vestibular conditions. Chloe can be reached at 406-655-9060 to schedule an appointment.
Chloe Mahoney joins West Billings PT
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clark Stirgus has joined RiverStone Health as senior director of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI).
Amy Queen has been named director of the Eastern Montana Area Health Education Center (AHEC), which is located at RiverStone Health in Billings.
Jake Iverson has joined The Billings Gazette newsroom as the arts reporter. Born and raised in Billings, he graduated from the University of Montana.
Gustavus Adolphus College
Jade Feldman has joined The Billings Gazette night desk as an editor.
John VonLangen has joined Billstein, Monson & Small PLLC. VonLangen received a bachelors of science degree in electrical engineering from …
Eric Owen has joined RiverStone Health as vice president of Public Health Services, Population Health Services.