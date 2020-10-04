City of Billings receives Loss Control Achievement Award

The City of Billings was recently recognized with Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority’s Award for Loss Control Achievement for First Class Cities for the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

The MMIA is a member-owned and member-driven organization that provides self-funded employee benefit, liability, property, and workers' compensation coverage to incorporated cities and towns of Montana.

The City of Billings was recognized for having the lowest incurred dollars in the Workers’ Compensation Program for the past five years when compared to other First Class Cities in the program. Cities participating include Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula.

The recognition can be attributed to an interdepartmental focus on workplace injuries and the resulting direct costs to individual departments within the City. Department management and staff, the Public Works’ Safety/Facilities Officer, the City Risk Officer, and the Finance Division work cooperatively to provide safe working environments for employees and to establish direct cost benefits/consequences for individual work locations.

