D.J. Clark, PE, PTOE, was recently named associate principal by Sanderson Stewart’s board of directors.
Clark is a senior engineer and manager of the firm’s Community Transportation Studio, which embraces a multimodal approach to transportation planning, operations, design and analysis in support of a variety of transportation, land development and municipal projects. He also manages a variety of municipal street and utility projects, subdivision projects, and traffic-based planning and impact analysis studies. He has been with the firm for 14 years.
Sanderson Stewart is at 1300 N. Transtech Way.