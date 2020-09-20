Coffee joins Stockman Wealth Management

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Abby Coffee recently joined Stockman Wealth Management as a junior portfolio manager. Her responsibilities include financial planning, investment account management, economic analysis and business development.

Coffee earned her bachelor’s degree in business finance with a minor in accounting from Montana State University in 2019. She is currently preparing for the Series 65 exam requirement and will be working toward the designation of Certified Financial Planner certification as well.

Coffee was an active member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, as well as several other organizations/programs while attending MSU Bozeman. She has volunteered and helped with fundraising efforts for Eagle Mount, NAMI, Arthritis Foundation and Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Her office is at 2700 King Ave. W. She may be reached by calling 406-655-2450.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0