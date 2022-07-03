 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Connie Camino Receives Edward Jones Award for Exceptional Achievement in Building Client Relationships

Connie Camino of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Billings recently earned the firm's Frank Finnegan Award for her exceptional achievement in building client relationships.

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for a positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is edwardjones.com and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

