Conroy, Quade join United Way of Yellowstone County board

Kristi Conroy of First Interstate Bank and Jill Quade of ExxonMobil have joined the United Way of Yellowstone County board of directors.
Alberta Bair Theater recently announced additions to its board of directors for the July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021 term. Directors are volunteers …
Big Sky Senior Services Inc., a local nonprofit providing services to help senior citizens remain in their homes, living independently, safe a…
Tammy Lonz recently joined Opportunity Bank of Montana as a residential systems manager. She will oversee the bank’s mortgage and consumer loa…
The board of directors of Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow (LIFTT) elected new officers during its annual meeting Oct. 13, 2020.
Billings Jobs Service recently recognized three area companies as an Employer of Choice. Anderson ZurMuehlen, PayneWest Insurance, and First I…
Cody Walk has been promoted to commercial loan officer at the Stockman Bank Billings downtown location. His responsibilities include developin…
Tom Largess recently joined Rebel River Creative as associate creative director, overseeing custom illustration, logo designs, brand conceptin…
The Billings Catholic Schools Foundation Board of Directors recently announced the induction of officers and board members for the 2020-2021 f…
Melissa Yackley was promoted to vice president, branch manager of Stockman Bank King Avenue. Her responsibilities include overseeing bank oper…
