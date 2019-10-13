{{featured_button_text}}

Seventeen Billings-based Crowley Fleck attorneys were recently included in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, which also recognized 38 attorneys throughout the firm.

The attorneys who were recognized are:

Colby L. Branch: Native American law; oil and gas law

Richard A. Brekke: Tax law; trusts and estates

Alan C. Bryan: Real estate law

Renee L. Coppock: Real estate law

Michael S. Dockery: Commercial litigation; real estate law

Peter F. Habein: Insurance law; Litigation-insurance

Kevin P. Heaney: Banking and finance law; business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships); commercial finance law; corporate governance law; corporate law; economic development law; mortgage banking foreclosure law

Lance R. Hoskins: Corporate law; real estate law; tax law; trusts and estates

William D. Lamdin III: Banking and finance law; financial services regulation law; litigation-banking and finance

John R. Lee: Energy law; natural resources law

Steven J. Lehman: Employment law-management; labor law; litigation-labor and employment

Christopher Mangen Jr.: Energy law; natural resources law; oil and gas law

Joe C. Maynard Jr.: Workers’ compensation law-employers

Robert G. Michelotti Jr.: Business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships)

Steven R. Milch: Appellate practice; civil rights law

Steven P. Ruffatto: Energy law; mining law; natural resources law; oil and gas law

Leonard H. Smith: Employment law-management; insurance law; litigation-labor and employment; personal injury litigation-defendants

Additionally, Coppock, Hoskins, Lee, and Smith were named Lawyers of the Year in Billings. Coppock was selected for the practice area of real estate law. Hoskins was selected for the practice area of corporate law. Lee was selected for the practice area of natural resources law. Smith was selected for the practice area of litigation-labor and employment.

