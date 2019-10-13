Seventeen Billings-based Crowley Fleck attorneys were recently included in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, which also recognized 38 attorneys throughout the firm.
The attorneys who were recognized are:
Colby L. Branch: Native American law; oil and gas law
Richard A. Brekke: Tax law; trusts and estates
Alan C. Bryan: Real estate law
Renee L. Coppock: Real estate law
Michael S. Dockery: Commercial litigation; real estate law
Peter F. Habein: Insurance law; Litigation-insurance
Kevin P. Heaney: Banking and finance law; business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships); commercial finance law; corporate governance law; corporate law; economic development law; mortgage banking foreclosure law
Lance R. Hoskins: Corporate law; real estate law; tax law; trusts and estates
William D. Lamdin III: Banking and finance law; financial services regulation law; litigation-banking and finance
John R. Lee: Energy law; natural resources law
Steven J. Lehman: Employment law-management; labor law; litigation-labor and employment
Christopher Mangen Jr.: Energy law; natural resources law; oil and gas law
Joe C. Maynard Jr.: Workers’ compensation law-employers
Robert G. Michelotti Jr.: Business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships)
Steven R. Milch: Appellate practice; civil rights law
Steven P. Ruffatto: Energy law; mining law; natural resources law; oil and gas law
Leonard H. Smith: Employment law-management; insurance law; litigation-labor and employment; personal injury litigation-defendants
Additionally, Coppock, Hoskins, Lee, and Smith were named Lawyers of the Year in Billings. Coppock was selected for the practice area of real estate law. Hoskins was selected for the practice area of corporate law. Lee was selected for the practice area of natural resources law. Smith was selected for the practice area of litigation-labor and employment.