D.J. Clark becomes principal member of Sanderson Stewart

Sanderson Stewart is excited to announce that D.J. Clark, PE, PTOE has recently been named a Principal of the firm. Clark is currently serving as the Billings region manager and a senior engineer and is responsible for supporting project teams through resource allocation, quality assurance, and oversight of fieldwork operations. He is also an experienced transportation engineer, helping to create safer and more efficient roads and intersections all over the Rocky Mountain Region. In his 16 years with the firm, Clark has epitomized what it means to be a Cool, Smart, Talented Person (CSTP) through his mentorship of team members, his philanthropic work, and always “Riding for the Brand.” Sanderson Stewart is an award-winning community design firm founded in Billings with 80 professionals in 4 offices.