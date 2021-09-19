Deb Parker awarded 2021 Billings Realtor of the Year

Deb Parker of Parker & Co. Real Estate Services has been awarded the 2021 Billings Realtor of the Year. Realtor of the Year is an annual award recognized throughout the Billings realtor community.

Parker has been in the real estate industry since 1991 and she opened Parker & Co. Real Estate Services in 1999. Her designations include GRI (Graduate, Realtor Institute), CRS (Certified Residential Specialist), ePro (Certification to broaden Real Estate Professional technology skills) and ABR (Accredited Buyer's Representative).

Parker's clients regard her as someone who is knowledgeable, professional, and hard-working. Her long-term client relationships are most important to her, and is what drives her to continue to help people buy and sell their home each and every day. Parker is extensively involved with the local, state and national associations and also supports the local community.

Parker may be reached at 406-591-4610 or by email at deb@debparker.com.

