DeCock promoted at Cushing Terrell

Karl DeCock was recently promoted to associate principal at Cushing Terrell, a multi-disciplinary architecture, engineering, and interior design firm.
DeCock is an architect and project manager based in Billings. He has worked at Cushing Terrell for 17 years, with his primary focus on health care design. A few of his key clients include SCL Health, Billings Clinic and Sheridan Memorial Hospital. His expertise includes vision planning, project manager development, and mentorship.
To contact Cushing Terrell, call 406-248-7455 or visit cushingterrell.com.
