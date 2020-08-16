Dee-O-Gee named to Inc. 5000 list

Dee-O-Gee, a retail organization offering holistic pet foods and supplies, professional dog grooming, dog daycare and do-it-yourself dog wash, was recently listed in Inc. magazine’s annual 5000 List, a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
Dee-O-Gee is ranked number 4,946 on the Inc. 5000 list.
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will take place virtually Oct. 23-27.
Dee-O-Gee was founded in 2008 by Josh and Holly Allen in Bozeman. After years of sustained growth with their two corporate stores in Bozeman, Dee-O-Gee was successfully converted to a franchise model in 2017. Three additional Dee-O-Gee franchise locations were opened in 2019. One location in Colorado is currently under construction and others are currently being considered across the West.
In Billings, Dee-O-Gee is located at 27 Shiloh Road, Suite 1.
