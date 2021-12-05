Amy Deitchler, PE has been selected to serve as Great West Engineering’s Municipal Practice Group leader. As group leader, Deitchler will work closely with Great West’s Municipal Business Units in Montana and Idaho to ensure the high-quality standards that Great West strives for are achieved.
To learn more about Deitchler and the position, check out https://www.greatwesteng.com/deitchler-selected-as-municipal-practice-group-leader/
