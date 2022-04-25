 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deputy mayor presents Mitchell Award to Civil Air Patrol cadet

  • 0
Cadet Diego Murga

Cadet Diego Murga receives the Mitchell Award. From left to right: Deputy Mayor Mike Boyett, Cadet 2Lt Diego Murga, and his parents Jennifer and Ricardo Murga.

 Courtesy photo

The deputy mayor of Billings, Mike Boyett, presented the Gen. William “Billy” Mitchell Award to Cadet 2Lt Diego J. Murga at the local Civil Air Patrol unit’s weekly cadet program meeting at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Billings. The commander of Beartooth Composite Squadron, Capt. Philip Schmidt, promoted Cadet Murga from cadet chief master sergeant to cadet second lieutenant with his parents, Jennifer and Ricardo Murga, present at the award ceremony. Cadet Murga and his sister, Cadet SSgt Daniella Murga, are both homeschooled. The Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program is recognized by the United States Air Force as the after-school equivalent of Air Force Junior ROTC.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican Lawmakers in FL Vote to Dissolve Disney's Special District

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News