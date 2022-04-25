Deputy mayor presents Mitchell Award to Civil Air Patrol cadet

The deputy mayor of Billings, Mike Boyett, presented the Gen. William “Billy” Mitchell Award to Cadet 2Lt Diego J. Murga at the local Civil Air Patrol unit’s weekly cadet program meeting at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Billings. The commander of Beartooth Composite Squadron, Capt. Philip Schmidt, promoted Cadet Murga from cadet chief master sergeant to cadet second lieutenant with his parents, Jennifer and Ricardo Murga, present at the award ceremony. Cadet Murga and his sister, Cadet SSgt Daniella Murga, are both homeschooled. The Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program is recognized by the United States Air Force as the after-school equivalent of Air Force Junior ROTC.