Dick Anderson Construction announces new project manager

Dick Anderson Construction is excited to announce that Nolan Smith has been promoted to Project Manager within the Billings location. Smith joined DAC Billings in June 2018 and has been their project engineer on Northwest Pipe Fittings, Denny Menholt Nissan, Crowley Fleck renovations, and will now be the project manager for the Laurel Fairfield Inn and Suites project underway this April. He is a very hard worker and is a great contribution to the Dick Anderson Construction team.

Nolan Smith
