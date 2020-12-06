 Skip to main content
Dierenfield earns CLIPP designation

Megan Dierenfield, a kitchen and bath designer at Beyond the Box, recently completed rigorous coursework to earn the Certified Living in Place Professional designation. She is trained to assist her clients in creating a space that is functional for them and aids in making sure people can retain their independence and dignity by staying in their home as long as possible. With CLIPP certification, Dierenfield is trained to think through the use of appliances, electronics, material choices, lighting and more to ensure that moving through and using the space is as easy and safe as possible for each individual. As a Certified Living in Place Professional, Dierenfield approaches every design with long-term goals in mind.

Beyond the Box is at 724 First Ave. N. For more information, go to btbcabinets.com.

