Dietrich begins term as Humanities Montana’s vice chair; Dr. Sullivan named to board

Dietrich & Associates, P.C. owner and Billings resident, David Dietrich, recently began his term as Humanities Montana’s new vice chair. Humanities Montana is the statewide nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and is one of 56 independent state humanities councils across the United States. Dietrich, who received his juris doctor from the University of Montana School of Law, is passionate about promoting childhood literacy and the literary arts in south central and Eastern Montana.
The statewide organization also welcomed Billings resident and Rocky Mountain College alumna, Dr. Esther Beth Sullivan, as a new board member. Sullivan is a former faculty member at Ohio State University and a former faculty member, program director, department chairperson and academic dean at Alaska Pacific University, where she also worked as the director for the Rural Alaska Native and Adult Distance Education Program.