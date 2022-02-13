Dietrich begins term as Humanities Montana’s vice chair; Dr. Sullivan named to board

Dietrich & Associates, P.C. owner and Billings resident, David Dietrich, recently began his term as Humanities Montana’s new vice chair. Humanities Montana is the statewide nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and is one of 56 independent state humanities councils across the United States. Dietrich, who received his juris doctor from the University of Montana School of Law, is passionate about promoting childhood literacy and the literary arts in south central and Eastern Montana.