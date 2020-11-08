Dietrich earns certification

Janet Dietrich, MD, Certified Health and Wellness Coach and owner of Mindfulness Montana, recently attained Teacher Certification for the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program through the Mindfulness Center at Brown University-School of Public Health. Clinical research supports stress reduction and improved coping and resilience in participants of the eight-week course.
For more information, go to mindfulnessmontana.com.
