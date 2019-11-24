Matthew Dolphay, an environmental attorney, recently joined Holland & Hart.
Dolphay advises energy companies and mineral producers on environmental and natural resource matters including permitting, compliance, administrative appeals and litigation. He has represented clients involving state and federal regulations relating to Montana water quality, environmental cleanup and responsibility, major facility siting, underground storage tank, sage grouse habitat conservation, and metal mine reclamation issues. In addition to his natural resource and environmental work, Matthew has represented clients before the Montana Tax Appeal Board and the Montana Public Service Commission.
Before becoming an attorney, Dolphay studied civil engineering with a focus in environmental engineering and worked as an environmental engineer. Prior to entering private practice, Dolphay served as a law clerk to Montana Supreme Court Justice Laurie McKinnon and Justice Jim Rice. He received his J.D. from the University of Montana School of Law and a bachelor's degree from Montana State University.