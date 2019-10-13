Dr. Matt Dooper, OD, recently joined Bauer & Clausen Optometry as an optometrist.
Dooper earned his doctorate’s degree in optometry from Pacific University after earning his bachelor’s degree in physiology at the University of Wyoming. While pursuing his education, Dooper served as a teaching assistant and tutored student athletes.
Prior to joining Bauer & Clausen, he treated patients in Wyoming, Colorado, Missouri, and Kentucky during his training.
Bauer & Clausen Optometry is at 100 Brookshire Blvd. and may be reached by calling 656-8886.