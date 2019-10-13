{{featured_button_text}}
Matt Dooper

DOOPER

Dr. Matt Dooper, OD, recently joined Bauer & Clausen Optometry as an optometrist.

Dooper earned his doctorate’s degree in optometry from Pacific University after earning his bachelor’s degree in physiology at the University of Wyoming. While pursuing his education, Dooper served as a teaching assistant and tutored student athletes.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Prior to joining Bauer & Clausen, he treated patients in Wyoming, Colorado, Missouri, and Kentucky during his training.

Bauer & Clausen Optometry is at 100 Brookshire Blvd. and may be reached by calling 656-8886.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0