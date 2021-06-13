Douglas promoted to consumer lender at Stockman Bank

Stephanie Douglas has been promoted to Consumer Lender for the Stockman Bank Grand Avenue location. Her responsibilities include administering installment loans, lines of credit and home equity loan portfolios, along with assisting clients with their financial needs.

Douglas brings 21 years of banking experience to the position, which includes real estate lending, customer relations, new accounts and business development. She has been with Stockman Bank since 2019 and most recently served as a Central Customer Service Representative.

Douglas actively participates in local fundraisers and will be involved in various Stockman Bank related events. She is located at 1405 Grand Avenue and can be reached at (406) 371-8104.

