DOWL's Billings office announces staff additions

Cameron Webb has joined DOWL’s Billings office as a transportation engineer. He recently earned a civil engineering degree from the University of Alberta and gained his EI certificate in Montana. Cameron will be writing and editing construction specifications, planning documents, and engineering reports to assist in the design of transportation projects, as well as conducting site visits to monitor the quality and progress of the work.
Andrew Johnson recently joined DOWL’s Billings office as a water resources engineer in the dams and irrigation sub-practice area. He earned a master’s degree in water resource engineering from Montana State University - Bozeman. Andrew will be conducting field investigations, analysis of alternative solutions, cost estimating, technical report writing, final design, and construction inspection on a variety of water resources projects.
Hannah Olson recently joined DOWL’s Billings office as a public involvement coordinator in the transportation sub-practice area. Originally from northern Wyoming, she earned a master’s degree in public relations from Montana State University – Billings. Hannah will be providing public relations and involvement activities to the benefit of regional engineering design and construction projects. This work will include program management, research, analysis, writing, content development for graphics and websites, and associated outreach work for our clients’ projects.
Logan Gabrielson recently moved from Pennsylvania to join DOWL’s Billings office as a water resources engineer in the dams and irrigation sub-practice area. He earned an environmental engineering degree from Wilkes University. Logan will be working on a wide range of water resources projects including watershed modeling and hydrologic/hydraulic analyses and designs related to stream restoration, fish passages, irrigation canals, dams, storm drainage systems, bridges, and culverts.