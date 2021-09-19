DOWL's Billings office announces staff additions

Cameron Webb has joined DOWL’s Billings office as a transportation engineer. He recently earned a civil engineering degree from the University of Alberta and gained his EI certificate in Montana. Cameron will be writing and editing construction specifications, planning documents, and engineering reports to assist in the design of transportation projects, as well as conducting site visits to monitor the quality and progress of the work.

Andrew Johnson recently joined DOWL’s Billings office as a water resources engineer in the dams and irrigation sub-practice area. He earned a master’s degree in water resource engineering from Montana State University - Bozeman. Andrew will be conducting field investigations, analysis of alternative solutions, cost estimating, technical report writing, final design, and construction inspection on a variety of water resources projects.