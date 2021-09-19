Dr. Julie Wolter named UM's new associate vice provost

Before joining UM in 2015, Billings native Dr. Julie Wolter served 10 years on the faculty at Utah State University, including four years as chair of its Speech-Language Pathology Division. While division chair, she helped grow online and distance programming for SLP students across Utah.
Wolter good-naturedly admits it might be difficult connecting the dots between her newly created position and that as a professor and researcher in UM’s School of Speech Language, Hearing and Occupational Sciences. But she has been steeped in the subject of innovative online and distance learning, studying ways to support integration of new ideas in established systems for some time.
Nathan Lindsay, UM vice provost for Academic Affairs, said Wolter’s zeal for supporting students in whatever stage or place in life they might be, set her apart from other candidates for this new position.
“Dr. Wolter is not only passionate about growing traditional online programs, but also has many ideas for expanding opportunities for new learners in noncredit and workforce development efforts,” Lindsay said. “Her creativity and skills in scaling a wide range of degree offerings will serve her well in this leadership role.”
Wolter is experienced in and is particularly excited about stackable programming, an educational concept gaining popularity that starts students at the certificate or credential level of schooling and building eventually to a bachelor’s or graduate degree. Credential and certificate programs, she adds, also can help workers upskill to changing market demands and provide educational momentum to students who want to learn but aren’t yet prepared to take on a four-year degree.
“One of my roles in this new position – and an exciting direction that is being focused on as a priority for action by President Bodnar – is to support programs on campus as they develop their own stackable programming and new learner initiatives,” Wolter said.
She also is collaborating with UM’s Accelerate Montana team out of UM’s Office of Research and Creative Scholarship to coordinate the University’s online educational programs with the Montanan community to respond to the unique educational and training needs of the state.