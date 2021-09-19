Dr. Julie Wolter named UM's new associate vice provost

Before joining UM in 2015, Billings native Dr. Julie Wolter served 10 years on the faculty at Utah State University, including four years as chair of its Speech-Language Pathology Division. While division chair, she helped grow online and distance programming for SLP students across Utah.

Wolter good-naturedly admits it might be difficult connecting the dots between her newly created position and that as a professor and researcher in UM’s School of Speech Language, Hearing and Occupational Sciences. But she has been steeped in the subject of innovative online and distance learning, studying ways to support integration of new ideas in established systems for some time.

Nathan Lindsay, UM vice provost for Academic Affairs, said Wolter’s zeal for supporting students in whatever stage or place in life they might be, set her apart from other candidates for this new position.

“Dr. Wolter is not only passionate about growing traditional online programs, but also has many ideas for expanding opportunities for new learners in noncredit and workforce development efforts,” Lindsay said. “Her creativity and skills in scaling a wide range of degree offerings will serve her well in this leadership role.”