Dr. Paul Milan Foster Jr. awarded an honorary doctorate

Dr. Paul Milan Foster Jr. was awarded an honorary doctorate by South East European University in Tetovo, North Macedonia at a ceremony in North Macedonia on Nov. 19, 2021. Foster was a key player in founding the university with U.S. and European partners and served as founding Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

He is currently president of United Properties, Inc., and executive director of International Studies at Montana State University Billings. He also is chair of Study Montana, a consortium of all Montana colleges and universities with interests in international education.

Foster earned his bachelor's degree in Russian literature and European History from the University of Pennsylvania, and his master's and Ph.D. in Slavic philology from Columbia University.

Foster is a native of Billings, Montana and a graduate of Billings Senior High School.

Under his leadership, SEEU increased its international engagement and enrollment and became a top-ranked university in the Balkans and in Europe. “South East European University,” Foster noted in his keynote address “was founded in the dark days following 9/11 as US and her European partners united in action behind the belief that education is the ultimate barricade between a continuum of learning, tolerance and enlightenment and the darkness of ethnic, religious, and ideological conflict.” Since its founding in 2001, South East European University continues to develop innovative education programs and is a model of multi-ethnic, inclusive education in Europe.

