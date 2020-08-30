Dubs, Jacobs elected as delegates to Angus Association convention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kathy Dubs and Roger Jacobs, both of Billings, have been elected as delegates to the 137th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 9 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Missouri.

Dubs and Jacobs, members of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, are among 301 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meetings.

This year’s event has been modified from the traditional Angus Convention format in order to balance the health of attendees and the need to conduct the business of the association.

Socially distanced educational sessions and an awards dinner and fundraiser will be hosted, along with industry updates from thought-leaders and Association staff.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries.

