Dutcher awarded 2021 Agriculture Excellence Award
The Billings Chamber announced the 2021 Agriculture Excellence Award sponsored by Stockman Bank is awarded to Bill Dutcher, retiring general manager of MetraPark.

With 40 years of commitment to MetraPark, the Billings community, and the agriculture industry, Dutcher truly embodies this award presented to an individual, organization or family who has made a significant impact in the local agriculture industry.

A champion of agriculture, events, and business, Dutcher has been a long-standing staple at MetraPark and exhibited extreme dedication as he worked his way up the ranks from maintenance staff to his current position of general manager, held since 2008. His commitment to advancing the agriculture industry is evidenced through his vast service record, from pouring orange juice and flipping pancakes for youth breakfasts with the Chamber Ag Committee to serving in leadership roles for the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs, IAFE, and numerous other boards and committees.  

Dutcher

Dutcher 

 courtesy photo
