Dylan J. Berget joins Billings law firm of Karell Dyre Haney PLLP

Dylan J. Berget has joined the Billings law firm of Karell Dyre Haney, PLLP as an associate attorney. Berget received his bachelor's degree cum laude in chemistry from the University of Great Falls in 2016, his master's degree from the University of Montana in 2020, and his J.D. from the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana in 2020. During law school, he interned with the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office and with the Honorable Benjamin P. Hursh in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Montana. Berget’s primary areas of practice include estate planning, real estate, and commercial law. He may be reached at (406) 294-8488.

