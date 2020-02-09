Edmiston joins Century 21 Hometown Brokers

Edmiston joins Century 21 Hometown Brokers

Marni Edmiston recently joined Century 21 Hometown Brokers as a Realtor. Edmiston is a second-generation Century 21 agent and has more than 20 years of corporate experience.

She may be reached at 690-4417 or medmistonrealty@gmail.com.

Marni Edmiston

EDMISTON
