Edward joins Eide Bailly

Tanner Edward recently joined Eide Bailly as a tax associate.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Montana State University in Bozeman and his master’s degree in accounting business analytics from the University of Utah in April.

Eide Bailly is a Top 25 business advising and CPA firm with over 40 locations in the U.S. and Mumbai.

In Billings, Eide Bailly is located at 401 N. 31st St., Suite 1120. Edward may be reach by calling 867-4192.

