Edwards, Nearpass join Western Security Bank

Katie Edwards and Troy Nearpass recently joined Western Security Bank

Edwards joined as a vice president and business banker. With more than 14 years in the industry, she has extensive banking experience and has held a number of positions including; management trainee, credit analyst, commercial lender and commercial group manager.

Edwards hold a bachelor’s degree in management and finance from the University of Montana and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School. Edwards also serves on the board of directors for St. John’s United Foundation, as well as United Way of Yellowstone County.

Edwards may be reached at 238-8812 or kkedwards@westernsecuritybank.com.

Nearpass joined the commercial lending team as a vice president and business banker. Nearpass offers an extensive banking background with more than 30 years experience in finance. As a community focused volunteer, he has coached youth sports, acted as a member of the Billings Mustangs Boosters and served on the Metra Park and St. John’s Foundations. He is a graduate of Eastern Montana College where he received a degree in education and business.

Nearpass may be reached 371-8811 or tnearpass@westernsecuritybank.com.

