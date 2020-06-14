Egge earns Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Andrew Egge, financial adviser at Edward Jones, has achieved the professional designation of Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor.

Egge successfully completed the CRPC, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the CRPC designation.

The advanced training program focuses on the pre- and post-retirement needs of individuals. Study topics include principles of retirement planning, sources of retirement income, employer-sponsored plans, deferred compensation plans, plan distributions, investment strategies during retirement and planning for incapacity, disability and long-term care.

Egge's office is at 3936 Ave. B, Suite A1.

