Egge earns Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation

Andrew Egge, financial adviser at Edward Jones, has achieved the professional designation of Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor.
Egge successfully completed the CRPC, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the CRPC designation.
The advanced training program focuses on the pre- and post-retirement needs of individuals. Study topics include principles of retirement planning, sources of retirement income, employer-sponsored plans, deferred compensation plans, plan distributions, investment strategies during retirement and planning for incapacity, disability and long-term care.
Egge's office is at 3936 Ave. B, Suite A1.
