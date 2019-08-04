Andrew Egge, financial adviser at Edward Jones, recently received the firm's Ted Jones Prospecting Award, which recognizes financial advisers who achieve high levels of success early in their careers. Egge was one of only 1,367 of the firm's more than 18,000 financial advisers to receive the award.
The award is named after Ted Jones, the son of the firm's founder. He became the firm's 18th financial adviser in 1948 and served as managing partner from 1960 to 1980. Jones saw the opportunity to serve individual investors in communities across the country and designed the one-financial adviser branch business model.
Egge's office is at 3936 Ave. B, Suite A-1.