Ehrlick named first executive director of SIM-Montana

Darrell Ehrlick recently joined Simulation in Motion Montana Inc., the world’s only accredited mobile simulation medical training organization, as its first executive director. The eight-member board, which has representatives from across the state, selected Ehrlick in a national search to help shepherd SIM-Montana as it expands its services and reach throughout Montana and beyond.

Ehrlick is a native of Billings, where he’ll be based. He’s a veteran of journalism and communications, having served most recently as the editor of The Billings Gazette. Before that, he led newspapers in Wyoming, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Utah. He’s written five books, taught journalism at the college level, and won numerous awards, including leading the best paper in Montana for four years straight.

SIM-Montana was first made possible by a $4.6 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. In 2015, Helmsley funded three mobile simulation trucks that housed state-of-the-art, high-fidelity training labs and simulators.

In January 2020, The Helmsley Charitable Trust awarded SIM-Montana another grant totaling more than $1.9 million to continue to build the organization, ensuring that it would continue as a non-profit resource.

In addition to hiring an executive director, the SIM-Montana board is in the process of hiring its first development director.

