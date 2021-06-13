 Skip to main content
Eide Bailly adds Billings member to partnership

Effective May 1, 2021, Billings community member Travis Lance was accepted into the partnership of Eide Bailly LLP, a regional certified public accounting and business advisory firm.

Lance provides business valuation and transaction advisory services to a wide variety of industries. He specializes in employee-owned companies and acts as an adviser in ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) transactions and related compliance consulting. He also provides litigation support through business valuation and other financial and economic analyses. Key industries served by Lance include agriculture, energy, and manufacturing.

Lance may be reached via email at tlance@eidebailly.com or via phone at 406-896-2437.

