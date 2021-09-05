 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eide Bailly Billings welcomes Emily Anderson as senior manager

Eide Bailly Billings welcomes Emily Anderson as senior manager

Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson joined the Eide Bailly Billings office in July as a senior manager in tax services. Anderson graduated from University of Oregon with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and a master’s degree in taxation from University of Denver. Anderson joins us with over 13 years of public accounting experience, where she specialized in emerging growth and privately held venture backed companies, primarily focused in SaaS Software and pre-public bio pharma.

Eide Bailly is a top 25 business advising and CPA firm with over 40 locations in the U.S. and Mumbai, providing business and accounting solutions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to use your credit cards to build your credit

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News