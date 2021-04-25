Eide Bailly listed high in Vault rankings

Regional certified public accounting and business advisory firm Eide Bailly continues to rank high in Vault’s Best Accounting Firms rankings.

Vault's rankings are based on information from verified employees in the accounting industry. Each year, Vault surveys thousands of accounting professionals. From the results of these surveys, Vault ranks the top accounting firms in prestige, diversity, quality of life, and overall best to work for.

Eide Bailly ranked in the top 20 in several key categories, including work/life balance, promotion policies, wellness, firm leadership, client interaction and satisfaction. The firm continued to be ranked 17th overall in Vault’s Accounting Top 50 rankings.

“We’re excited to see continued recognition of our efforts to make Eide Bailly an employer of choice for people,” said Macey Matuska, campus recruiter for Eide Bailly. “We believe in creating a culture and workplace where people can grow in their career, be inspired by what they do and feel free to be their authentic selves.”

