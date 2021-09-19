Eide Bailly welcomes new associates

Dallas Shaw joined the Eide Bailly Billings office in August as an audit associate. Shaw graduated with his bachelor’s in accounting and master of professional accountancy from Montana State University. While attending Montana State University, Shaw was a recipient of the Montana Society of Certified Public Accountants 2021 Medallion Award, given to those with the highest integrity and ethical behavior, with expectations to make a valuable contribution to the accounting profession of Montana.

Emily Toennis joins the Eide Bailly Billings office as a tax associate. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Montana State University in Billings and graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman with a master’s degree in accounting.

Declan Walsh joined the Eide Bailly Billings office in August as a tax associate. He graduated from Winona State University in Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in finance and business administration, and a master’s degree in professional accountancy.

Mary Boldrey joined the Eide Bailly Billings office in August as a tax associate. Boldrey is a recent graduate from the University of Montana’s master of accountancy program after having completed the bachelor’s program in both accounting and finance from the University of Wyoming.

