Elkin joins Stockman Bank as Senior Vice President

Ty Elkin has joined Stockman Bank as Senior Vice President-Billings Market. His responsibilities include managing new and existing banking relationships, business development and assisting the Billings Market President in bank operations, employee supervision and management, and all phases of lending for the six Stockman Bank Billings area locations.
“Our Billings market has grown tremendously for many years due to a talented, experienced team dedicated to community banking,” stated Wayne Nelson, Billings Market President. “Ty will be a great addition to our team. His knowledge and expertise will be an asset as we continue to grow and plan for the future.”
Elkin brings over 20 years of banking and leadership experience to the position, which includes branch supervision, small business and commercial lending, customer relations and business development. He most recently served as the President/CEO of St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation and prior to that, worked for a local bank in Billings.
Elkin earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Montana State University Billings in 1995. He graduated with honors from the Pacific Coast Graduate School of Banking at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington in 2006. He also completed the Chamber’s Leadership Billings program and recently received the 2020 MSU Billings Distinguished Alumni award for his professional accomplishments and community involvement.
An active community volunteer, Elkin serves on numerous community boards. He will continue to be involved and participate in various Stockman Bank related events.
He is located at 2700 King Avenue West and can be reached at (406) 655-2447.