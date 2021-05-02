Elkin joins Stockman Bank as Senior Vice President

Ty Elkin has joined Stockman Bank as Senior Vice President-Billings Market. His responsibilities include managing new and existing banking relationships, business development and assisting the Billings Market President in bank operations, employee supervision and management, and all phases of lending for the six Stockman Bank Billings area locations.

“Our Billings market has grown tremendously for many years due to a talented, experienced team dedicated to community banking,” stated Wayne Nelson, Billings Market President. “Ty will be a great addition to our team. His knowledge and expertise will be an asset as we continue to grow and plan for the future.”

Elkin brings over 20 years of banking and leadership experience to the position, which includes branch supervision, small business and commercial lending, customer relations and business development. He most recently served as the President/CEO of St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation and prior to that, worked for a local bank in Billings.