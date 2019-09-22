Patrice Elliott was recently promoted to vice president, branch manager at Stockman Bank Shiloh. Elliott will focus on overseeing bank operations, management and employee supervision, developing and servicing commercial and construction loans, and assisting clients with their lending and credit needs.
Elliott has an extensive banking background which includes credit review, consumer banking manager, community bank president, and area president for a large national bank. Her extensive banking knowledge is an asset to Stockman Bank and the Billings community.
Elliott earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Minnesota State University in Moorhead. She is also a Certified Public Accountant. She is active in our community serving on numerous boards including the Big Sky Economic Development Association, Billings Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Yellowstone County.
Her office is at 1450 Shiloh Road. She may also be reached at 655-2418.