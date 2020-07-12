Elser achieves Qualifying & Life Member MDRT qualification

Elser achieves Qualifying & Life Member MDRT qualification

Dan R. Elser, CLU, ChFC, RICP, investment adviser at First American Trust of MT, has qualified for Qualifying & Life Member with the Million Dollar Round Table. Elser’s membership equips him with tools and resources to better serve the local community. Members qualify for the MDRT based on meeting a certain level of premium, commission or income during the year in addition to meeting ethical standards.

Qualifying & Life Member is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Elser with the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries.

Elser has served the financial service needs of clients for over 45 years in the areas of financial, estate and retirement planning. He is an investment adviser representative and registered representative of, and offers securities and investment advisory services through Voya Financial Advisors Inc. (member SIPC).

Elser may be reached by calling 406-651-5253 or emailing dan.elser@voyafa.com.

First American Trust of MT is not a subsidiary of nor controlled by Voya Financial Advisors.

