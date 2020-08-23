Energy Laboratories announces change of officers

Energy Laboratories voted and approved a change in officers in May.
Bill Brown stepped down as president and was replaced by Jonathan Hager.
Cindy Rohrer was named vice president.
Lisa Bradley was named vice president of operations.
Tracy Dangerfield will continue in her role as secretary/treasurer.
Brown served 34 years as president. He will continue in the role of mentoring the next phase of company leadership. He has been with Energy Laboratories for over 40 years. He continues to be an important figure in organic chemistry analysis, working with many industries and state regulators advising on methods for organic analysis. He also continues to serve on the board of directors for Energy Laboratories along with working at the Billings laboratory.
Hager began his career at Energy Laboratories in 2000, working as a lab technician while attending Carroll College. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry, he joined the staff full-time. He became Helena Laboratory Manager in 2012 and also marketing director in 2017.
Rohrer earned at bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Rocky Mountain College and has been a part of the Energy Laboratories team since 2000. She was named the Billings laboratory manager in 2013 and has extensive knowledge in metals and inorganics analysis.
Bradley joined Energy Laboratories in 1997. She works with lab managers throughout the company on issues relating to communication, management, strategy, training and innovation. Bradley earned a PhD in analytical chemistry from Indiana University.
Dangerfield joined Energy Laboratories in 1985, has been a licensed CPA since 1992 and earned a master’s degree in business administration in 2013. As CFO, she is not only responsible for monitoring the company’s fiscal status, but also manages and leads multiple administrative departments within the company.
