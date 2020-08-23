Energy Laboratories announces change of officers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Energy Laboratories voted and approved a change in officers in May.

Bill Brown stepped down as president and was replaced by Jonathan Hager.

Cindy Rohrer was named vice president.

Lisa Bradley was named vice president of operations.

Tracy Dangerfield will continue in her role as secretary/treasurer.

Brown served 34 years as president. He will continue in the role of mentoring the next phase of company leadership. He has been with Energy Laboratories for over 40 years. He continues to be an important figure in organic chemistry analysis, working with many industries and state regulators advising on methods for organic analysis. He also continues to serve on the board of directors for Energy Laboratories along with working at the Billings laboratory.

Hager began his career at Energy Laboratories in 2000, working as a lab technician while attending Carroll College. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry, he joined the staff full-time. He became Helena Laboratory Manager in 2012 and also marketing director in 2017.