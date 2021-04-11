Erck Hotels announces new Regional Manager

Erck Hotels is excited to announce Stefan Cattarin as our Regional Manager for the Billings, Montana market. Along with being the General Manager of our Billings Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton at Zoo Drive, Stefan will be overseeing the operations and sales of our other properties in the region: the Hampton Inn by Hilton at Southgate Drive, the Homewood Suites by Hilton at Zoo Drive, and the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Laurel (opening Spring of 2022). With his strong ties to the Billings community and knowledge of the tourism industry, Stefan will continue to be part of the success of Erck Hotels in this region.