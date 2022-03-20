 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Erin Claunch named associate at Sanderson Stewart

  • 0

Sanderson Stewart, a community design firm founded and headquartered in Billings is pleased to announce that Erin Claunch, PE, PTOE has recently been named an Associate and will join the firm’s Leadership Team. Claunch serves as the Municipal Group Manager and a Senior Engineer in Billings. He joined the firm with nearly two decades worth of professional municipal experience. As the Municipal Group Manager, Claunch leads his team in the design and construction of enduring infrastructure solutions for municipalities all over the Rocky Mountain West. Sanderson Stewart employs 80 professionals working in offices in Billings and Bozeman, Montana as well as Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado.

Erin Claunch

Claunch
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sanderson Stewart promotes Owen

Sanderson Stewart promotes Owen

Sanderson Stewart, a Billings-based Community Design Firm has recently named Gary Owen, PE as Director of Quality. Now in his 19th year with t…

Watch Now: Related Video

Deferring on your student loans could impact your credit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News