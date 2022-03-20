Sanderson Stewart, a community design firm founded and headquartered in Billings is pleased to announce that Erin Claunch, PE, PTOE has recently been named an Associate and will join the firm’s Leadership Team. Claunch serves as the Municipal Group Manager and a Senior Engineer in Billings. He joined the firm with nearly two decades worth of professional municipal experience. As the Municipal Group Manager, Claunch leads his team in the design and construction of enduring infrastructure solutions for municipalities all over the Rocky Mountain West. Sanderson Stewart employs 80 professionals working in offices in Billings and Bozeman, Montana as well as Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado.
Erin Claunch named associate at Sanderson Stewart
