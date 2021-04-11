 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Espindola joins Stockman Bank as human resource generalist

Espindola joins Stockman Bank as human resource generalist

Raul Espindola has joined Stockman Bank as human resource generalist. His responsibilities include implementation of human resource functions, coordinating and approving leaves of absence in accordance with the Family Medical Leave Act, facilitating workers compensation, as well as ensuring accessibility and compliance of all bank aspects with regards to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Espindola brings more than 33 years of human resource and management experience to the position, including 18 years in banking — with capacities in branch management, payroll and sales management and human resource management. 

Residing in Billings with his wife, Susan, Espindola enjoys serving in the community and was previously involved with Habitat for Humanity, Susan G. Komen, United Way and March of Dimes.

Raul Espindola
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News