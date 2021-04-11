Espindola joins Stockman Bank as human resource generalist

Raul Espindola has joined Stockman Bank as human resource generalist. His responsibilities include implementation of human resource functions, coordinating and approving leaves of absence in accordance with the Family Medical Leave Act, facilitating workers compensation, as well as ensuring accessibility and compliance of all bank aspects with regards to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Espindola brings more than 33 years of human resource and management experience to the position, including 18 years in banking — with capacities in branch management, payroll and sales management and human resource management.

Residing in Billings with his wife, Susan, Espindola enjoys serving in the community and was previously involved with Habitat for Humanity, Susan G. Komen, United Way and March of Dimes.

