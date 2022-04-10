 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Estus joins St. John's as the director of donor relations and annual programs

St. John’s Foundation welcomes Heather Estus as the director of donor relations and annual programs. With 25+ years of nonprofit experience, she plans to help St. John’s United grow its annual fund, providing much-needed services to Billings and wider Montana communities.

Heather Estus

 Courtesy Photo
