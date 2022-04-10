St. John’s Foundation welcomes Heather Estus as the director of donor relations and annual programs. With 25+ years of nonprofit experience, she plans to help St. John’s United grow its annual fund, providing much-needed services to Billings and wider Montana communities.
Estus joins St. John's as the director of donor relations and annual programs
