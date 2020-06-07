Evertz named Regional Superintendent of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Allison Evertz, superintendent of Joliet Public Schools, was recently selected as the Montana Association of School Superintendents Regional Superintendent of the Year for the South Central Region.

Evertz has served as the superintendent/principal at Joliet Public Schools since 2015. She previously served as a high school English teacher in Joliet.

Under Evertz’s leadership, Joliet Public Schools have engaged in a number of transformational initiatives, including transitioning the K-7 grading system to a proficiency based model.

This fall, the district will begin enrolling 4-year-old students into a kindergarten classroom with a certified teacher.

Additionally, the district was recently nationally recognized as an ESEA Distinguished School for the District’s achievement in closing the achievement gap with special populations.

Evertz will be honored at the MASS Fall Conference in September, and the Montana Superintendent of the Year will be announced in October.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0