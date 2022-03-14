 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fagg family, HGFA Architects given award for preservation

Fratt building time capsule

In this 2021 file photo, Russ Fagg and project superintendent Jeff Schneider placed a time capsule in the wall of the Kate Fratt building. The building, which formerly housed the St. Francis Upper School, is being renovated and turned into condominiums. Fagg said there was an urban legend that a time capsule was behind a white brick in the building, but not finding one when he looked behind the brick he decided to place his own capsule.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

The Yellowstone Historic Preservation Board of Yellowstone County has awarded HGFA Architects and Fagg Family Properties with the 2022 YHPB Best Practices Award.

HGFA Architects and Fagg Family Properties are being recognized for their restoration, remodel and adaptive re-use of the Kate Fratt Memorial Parochial School in downtown Billings. The building was saved and converted to luxury condominiums. Sherril and Michael Burke are founders and principals of HGFArchitects. Fagg Family Properties partners include Grant Fagg, Sherril Fagg Burke, Russ Fagg, and Harrison Fagg.

The Yellowstone Historic Preservation Board established the Best Practices Achievement Award in 2006 to honor outstanding demonstrations of adaptive reuse, restoration and preservation of historic properties which contribute to sustainable economic development and the revitalization of historic neighborhoods in Yellowstone County.

The Yellowstone Historic Preservation Board’s 21st Annual Roundtable will be Tuesday, March 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Avenue.

